ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 446,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after acquiring an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,092,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $22,197,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $71.30 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average is $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

