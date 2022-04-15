ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 307.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 416,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 314,574 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $28,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

