OMG Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $121.60 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00011990 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $676.59 million and approximately $121.60 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00230605 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

