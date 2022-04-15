Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) will post $41.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.07 million and the highest is $41.84 million. OLO posted sales of $36.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $193.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $195.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $251.09 million, with estimates ranging from $242.12 million to $262.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 3,381.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of OLO by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 1,796,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.92. OLO has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.