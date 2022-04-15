Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.
OLLI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
