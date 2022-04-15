Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

OLLI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

