Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.63.

Shares of OKTA opened at $143.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

