Oikos Reaches Market Cap of $943,607.18 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Oikos has a total market cap of $943,607.18 and approximately $13,404.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oikos has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.89 or 0.07407405 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,300.50 or 0.99944163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00041275 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

