OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 3,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OFS Credit by 10.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in OFS Credit by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OFS Credit by 25.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OFS Credit by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCCI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 30,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,490. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

