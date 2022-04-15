OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

OFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

