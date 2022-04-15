Oddz Hits Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $240,662.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.44 or 0.07476840 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,396.53 or 0.99766885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

