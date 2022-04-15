Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.15) target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OCDO. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.79) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,550 ($20.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.46) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,365 ($30.82).
LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,138.50 ($14.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,052 ($13.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,255 ($29.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,226.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,503.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.70.
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
