Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.15) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OCDO. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.79) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,550 ($20.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.46) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,365 ($30.82).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,138.50 ($14.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,052 ($13.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,255 ($29.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,226.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,503.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.70.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Julie Southern purchased 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($17.17) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($12,967.03). Insiders have purchased a total of 789 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,480 over the last three months.

Ocado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.