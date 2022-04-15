Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.74

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.74 and last traded at C$11.61, with a volume of 671684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.57.

OBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$933.68 million and a PE ratio of 2.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$159,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,767.25.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

