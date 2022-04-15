Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

OACB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 172,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

