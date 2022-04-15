Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $508.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will post $508.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.70 million and the lowest is $506.10 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $296.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of OSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,441. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after buying an additional 179,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after buying an additional 253,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

