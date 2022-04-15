NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of NVR worth $44,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of NVR by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in NVR by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,117.40.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,335.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,788.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,250.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

