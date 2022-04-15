Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 134.0% from the March 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Shares of QQQX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. 119,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,205. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.