Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Down 82.2% in March

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:JHAA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 12,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHAA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

