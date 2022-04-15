Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Down 82.2% in March

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:JHAA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 12,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.