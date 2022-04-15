Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.95. 15,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,695. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.