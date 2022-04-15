NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NUVA traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.75. 635,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

