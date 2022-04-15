NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $63.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in NuVasive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $59.75. 634,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,493. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

