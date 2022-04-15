Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.00. 2,830,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,619. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Barclays raised their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

