Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

