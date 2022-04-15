Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 479,338 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 455,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 359,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

