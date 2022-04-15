Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $165.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.34. Nucor has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $166.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.33.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

