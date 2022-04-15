Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVO. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $532.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average of $106.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $279.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

