Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650,000.00. Novan posted sales of $820,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $14.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $18.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $41.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

NOVN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NOVN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.21. 101,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.01. Novan has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

In related news, Director John W. Palmour purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novan by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Novan by 557.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,646 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novan by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

