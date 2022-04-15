Novacoin (NVC) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Novacoin (NVC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $218,260.69 and approximately $9.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Novacoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,957.49 or 1.00061306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.