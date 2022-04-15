NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 413,142 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

