Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $28.31 on Monday. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $232.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

