Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Up 71.7% in March

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NWFL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $232.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

