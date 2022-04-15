Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,500 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the March 15th total of 2,038,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.3 days.
NWARF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,278. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.
