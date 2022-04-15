Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 633 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.04% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $177.40 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $167.82 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.86.

