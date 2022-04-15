Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,348 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $341.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.