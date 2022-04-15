Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 21,536 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,536 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of SO stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

