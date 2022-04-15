Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 165 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $136.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.05. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.91 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

