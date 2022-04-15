Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 415,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.32.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

