Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 374,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $131.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

