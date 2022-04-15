Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Shares of GILD opened at $61.82 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

