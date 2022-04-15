Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 5,853 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $181.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

