Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 195.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168,283 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

