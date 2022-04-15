Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $290.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.97. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.45.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

