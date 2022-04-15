Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,479,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 89,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,421,000 after purchasing an additional 654,371 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

