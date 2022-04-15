Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.06 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $130.86 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.