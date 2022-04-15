Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1,067.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,998 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln National by 61.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

