Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $13.83 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.36 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.