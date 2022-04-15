Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $13.23 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,820,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

