Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,988 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 45,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 176,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

