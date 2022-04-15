Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 3.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

ASML stock opened at $597.87 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $558.77 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $643.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $726.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

