Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 6,230 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.72 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

