Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,532 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average of $114.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $86.45 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

